MHA announces five new districts in Ladakh, instructs to form an evaluation committee

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated a significant move to enhance governance and development in Ladakh by announcing the creation of five new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh and simultaneously instructed the Union Territory (UT) administration to establish a committee for evaluating various aspects related to the new districts to ensure that all details are carefully reviewed and addressed.

The committee will evaluate various aspects related to these new districts-- Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang-- such as headquarters, boundaries, structure, creation of posts, and any other aspect related to the formation of the districts and submit its report within three months.

After receiving the committee's report, the Union Territory of Ladakh will send a final proposal to the MHA for further action based on this report.

The move comes amid the declaration to create five new districts within Ladakh- a significant step towards transforming the UT into a developed and prosperous region.

The newly established districts aim to bring governance and development directly to the people's doorsteps, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every corner of this remote and diverse landscape.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/creation-of-5-new-districts-in-ladakh-is-step-towards-better-governance-and-prosperity:-pm-modi

Shah took to X to announce the groundbreaking initiative which is part of a broader effort to enhance development and governance throughout the Union Territory, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every corner of the region.

"In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," Shah posted on X.

Shah further said that the Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.

The decision was taken almost five years after Ladakh was established as a union territory of India on October 31, 2019, following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. Prior to that, it was part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Ladakh currently has only two districts, Leh and Kargil, both managed by its own autonomous district council. The creation of the new districts will raise the total number of districts in Ladakh to seven. Prior to 2019, Ladakh was a part of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. In August 2019, the BJP-led government removed the state's special status and divided it into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Ladakh was bifurcated from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when the Centre revoked Article 370 in August 2019. This special status change led to the formation of two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

—ANI