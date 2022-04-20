MHA adopts multi-fold strategy to boost up Covid Fight

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that it has adopted a multi-fold strategy to combat Covid situation in the national Capital as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started installation of 250 ventilators delivered by the Centre as part of its promise to help the Delhi government in its fight against the deadly virus.

The MHA, the nodal central agency to help the Delhi government during the coronavirus crisis, said these ventilators will be installed at the DRDO hospital near the Delhi airport.

The Bharat Electronics Limited had dispatched these 250 ventilators from Bengaluru three days ago and arrived here early on Sunday, said another official.

In order to boost the fight against Covid-19, Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has also started the process to recruit 207 more Junior Resident (JR) doctors, the MHA said on Sunday.

The AIIMS is recruiting these additional doctors after filling up 194 vacancies of Junior Residents through online registration and recruitment in August.

More tha 3.70 lakh people were surveyed on the first day of house-to-house Covid-19 survey in the capita. The survey is being done to find out the real picture vis-a-vis the prevalence of the deadly disease, official sources said on Sunday.

