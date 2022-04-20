MG Motor India's SUV Hector Bookings Cross 50,000 Units

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Thursday said bookings for its SUV Hector have crossed 50,000 units in just eight months since its launch, and plans to launch six-seater version of the model later this year.

The model has already sold nearly 20,000 units since its entry into India last year.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, "The Hector continues its strong momentum in the Indian market crossing the 50,000-mark in terms of bookings received in just eight months since its launch."

He further said the company continues to accelerate the momentum by opening new brand outlets closer to prospective customers in tier-I and tier-II cities.

"With plans to launch the Hector Plus 6-seater family version in Q3 2020 (third quarter of 2020), we aim to further strengthen the Hector brand in India," Gupta said.

MG Motor India said it has already expanded its operational footprint to over 200 centres across India and aims to expand the number to 250 by March-end.

It is also planning to make MG Gloster available in the market by Diwali 2020.

