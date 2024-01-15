MG Astor 2024 Launches at an Attractive Ex-Showroom Price of Rs 9,98,000

Discover the Future of Driving with MG Astor 2024! Unveiling the Most Advanced SUV in India - Packed with i-SMART 2.0, AI Integration, and Autonomous Level 2 Safety. Elevate Your Drive with Ventilated Seats, Wireless Connectivity, and Top-End Safety Features. Morris Garages Celebrates 100 Years of Legacy with a Revolutionary Centenary Edition.

Gurugram: Embracing its illustrious 100-year history, Morris Garages (MG), the renowned British automobile brand, proudly presents the MG Astor 2024, setting a new standard for advanced SUVs in India. Boasting an array of captivating features such as Ventilated Front Row Seats, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM for enhanced security and convenience, the Astor 2024 also introduces an upgraded i-SMART 2.0 with an Advanced User Interface for a holistic driving experience. Priced attractively at Rs 9,98,000* INR ex-showroom, this SUV with AI integration is available in five enticing variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.



The MG Astor 2024, now equipped with i-SMART 2.0 and over 80 connected features, delivers a seamless and convenient driving experience. Its standout feature includes the JIO Voice Recognition system, offering advanced voice commands for Weather, Cricket updates, Calculator, Clock, Date/Day information, Horoscope, Dictionary, News, and knowledge. The Anti-Theft feature, coupled with Digital Key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection. The Advanced UI is complemented by Widget customization on the home screen and a unique Birthday Wish feature on the Head unit, allowing date customization through the i-SMART mobile app.



Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, expressed, "As a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up reflects our commitment to meeting customers' expectations with cutting-edge automobile technology, design, and great value propositions."



Pioneering in India, the MG Astor introduces a personal AI assistant and 14 Autonomous Level 2 features, powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera, enabling advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). With 49 Top-End Safety features, premium interiors, and a panoramic sunroof, the Astor elevates the driving experience to unprecedented levels of comfort. The model is available with 1.5 L MT and CVT, as well as 1.3 Turbo AT powertrains.



Continuing its legacy of prioritizing customer satisfaction, MG Motor is dedicated to delivering on its promise of value, service, and a hassle-free ownership experience. In its centenary year celebrations, the company is committed to raising the bar on customer-centricity by introducing more advanced and tech-loaded product offerings across its portfolio and presenting attractive service propositions and unique brand experiences.



*T&C apply.

