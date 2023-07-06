Mexico: 27 Including An Infant Die, 17 Severely Injured As Bus Falls Into Ravine

Mexico City: At least 27 people including a one-year-old baby died and 17 were left seriously injured after a bus en route from Mexico City to Yosondua fell into a ravine on Wednesday, reported Milenio.

According to emergency personnel, the bus drove off the road and entered a ravine more than ten meters deep. The accident happened in town of Magdalena Penasco and was also confirmed by the governor of Oaxaca on Twitter, as per Milenio.

Milenio is a national newspaper in Mexico.

The personnel from Tlaxiaco Civil Protection reached to the scene to shift the injured to the Magdalena Penasco town, where residents, city council personnel, as well as private ambulances rushed the injured to take them to Instituto Mexicano de Seguro Social (IMSS) clinic. However, due to the lack of health personnel, help was requested from all the doctors in the town to treat the injured. Sheets or covers were also requested to handle the bodies, as well as cranes to remove the bus, as per Milenio.

Initially, it was reported that 25 people had died and 17 injured people were received at the IMSS clinic in Tlaxiaco, however, due to the severity of the injuries, two people died at the scene and the number increased to 27 deaths.

The Secretary General of the Government of Oaxaca, Jesus Romero Lopez, reported that the accident happened around 6:30 am (local time).

Among the dead were 13 women and 13 men and a one-year-old baby, according to Milenio.

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara, has expressed regret on the accident and has ordered various state agencies to move to the spot to take care of the victims. "I have given precise instructions to the Secretaries of Government, Health, Public Safety, Well-being, Tequio and Inclusion, Civil Protection, as well as the DIF, so that they move to the area of the accident in Magdalena Penasco to care for the people affected by this terrible accident," he tweeted. —ANI