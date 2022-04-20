Mexico reports over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases

Mexico City: Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,388 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the country's overall infection tally to 1,107,071.

The Ministry said that 196 new fatalities were also registered on Sunday, raising the nationwide death toll to 105,655, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico's Covid-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on November 19, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the US, Brazil and India.

The Latin American country may begin coronavirus vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said.

—IANS