Mexico has Covid-19 under control at most difficult moment: Prez

Mexico: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his administration has managed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus at the most difficult moment, as the country has passed the grim milestone of over 100,000 deaths.

"What has been done has, we believe, produced results," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying at a press conference at the National Palace here on Friday.

Lopez Obrador explained that unlike other nations, Mexico has managed to compensate for the lack of hospital infrastructure and the lack of the necessary personnel to care for those infected with Covid-19.

"It has not been taken into account that we inherited a totally destroyed health system and that in a very short time, we created a health infrastructure to care for the sick, and that the right measures were taken when people were called on to take care of themselves in their homes," he said.

For this reason, the President ruled out any plans for modification of his administration's health policy in the future.

On Thursday, Mexico announced that its Covid-19 death toll had exceeded 100,000, becoming the world's fourth country to reach the grim milestone after the US, Brazil and India.

As of Saturday, Mexico's overall caseload and death toll has surged to 1,025,969 and 100,823, respectively.

