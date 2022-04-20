Mexico defender Arteaga joins Racing Genk

Mexico City: Mexico international defender Gerardo Arteaga has agreed to join Belgium's Racing Genk from Santos Laguna.

The 21-year-old confirmed that Santos Laguna's 0-2 defeat at Cruz Azul in their Liga MX Apertura opener on Saturday was his last match for the club, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm very happy. We've been in negotiations for a while but now it's a done deal," Arteago said in an interview broadcast on Mexican television on Sunday.

Local media said the full-back's contract with the Belgian Pro League side will run until 2025.

Arteaga has made 108 first-team appearances for Santos Laguna since his professional debut in 2016. He has been capped five times for Mexico's national team.

