Mexico becomes 4th country to reach 100k Covid-19 deaths

Mexico City: Mexico has announced that its Covid-19 death toll had exceeded 100,000, becoming the world's fourth country to reach the grim milestone after the US, Brazil and India.

"Today in Mexico we have 100,000 people who have lost their lives due to Covid-19," Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell as saying to reporters on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced 576 new fatalities, taking the total death toll to 100,004.

The overall caseload in Mexico, the hardest-hit Latin American country, has increased to 1,019,543, up 4,472 from the previous day, the Ministry further said.

