Metro services to be affected at Supreme Court station, rest will operate normally: Delhi Police

New Delhi: In view of the G20 preparations in the national capital, Surender Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Traffic on Monday clarified that all the Delhi Metro stations will be open except the Supreme Court.

This comes after a letter was sent from DCP Metro to the Chief Security Commissioner, Delhi Metro asking them to close the gates of some metro stations in view of the security concerns.

Addressing the Media, Surender Yadav said “Delhi Metro services will be affected at the Supreme Court metro station only. Metro services will continue at all other stations. At some metro stations, entry and exit may be closed for 10-15 minutes as per the security rules, but train services will continue.”

In the letter Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market and Dhaula Kuan stations were marked as ‘Sensitive’ stations.

Surender Yadav also briefed on the bus movements in the city during the event and said "The control of the ISBT buses, we will be implementing from 5 AM in the morning of September 8. They will not be allowed to enter from the Gurugram side, they will be diverted from IFFCO chowk towards MG road and from there they will enter through Mehrauli. The controlled zone will not have the facility of city bus service. We have coordinated with DTC also, ensuring last mile connectivity is there for the people."

Meanwhile, as G20 week begins, all government offices are on alert mode ,considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), from any "misleading, fake and counterfeit" emails being circulated by ill elements.

The move is part of extra vigilance to avoid any unprecedented situation as the two-day G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 in the national capital.

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

—ANI