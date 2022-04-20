Meteoric Jump Of 1637 Single-Day Covid Infections In U'khand, Tally Climbs To 31,973

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,973 on Sunday as 1,637 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 21,040 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,397. The state's toll rose to 414 as twelve more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 122. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,009. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone down to 65.81 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 623, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with no less horrifying 318, 240, 211, 57 and 47 respectively. That apart, 34 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 32 Champawat, 27 Tehri Garhwal, 16 Almora, 13 Bageshwar, 12 Rudraprayag, and 7 in Chamoli.