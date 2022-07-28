Meta withdraws plan over new privacy policy update

Seoul: Tech giant Meta on Thursday withdrew a controversial plan to deny access to users of its platform if they do not accept the terms of its privacy policy update.

The decision came as the Personal Information Protection Commission has been looking into whether the upcoming privacy policy update by Meta runs afoul of domestic law, citing government official, reports Yonhap.

The company has, since late May, sent out notifications to South Korean users of Facebook and another Meta-owned platform Instagram, demanding consent on new terms and conditions of its updated privacy policy set to go into effect on August 9.

The new policy permits the overseas transfer of personal information, collection of location information and other privacy information collection, and users who already gave their consent will be able to access their accounts after the update, according to the notifications.

A high-level official from Meta expressed the firm's intention to withdraw the policy to deny access to users who do not accept the new privacy policy terms to the state commission's Secretary General Choi Jang-hyuk during their meeting earlier in the day, Choi told reporters.

During the meeting, Choi voiced public concerns over the terms of Meta's privacy policy update, the report said.

—IANS