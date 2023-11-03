Meta lets creators test different versions of Reels on Facebook

New Delhi: Meta has announced new ways for creators to test their content and understand performance to grow on Facebook, including the ability to test how different Reels perform against each other on the platform.



The company said it is rolling out a Reels A/B testing tool that allows creators to test different captions and thumbnails on their mobile device to see which one performs best.



“While creating a Reel on mobile, you can test up to four different captions or thumbnails. Results of the test will appear in your professional dashboard and we’ll automatically display the winning variant on your profile or page unless you change it,” Meta said in a blog post late on Thursday.



The company is also experimenting with incorporating generative AI to help users create different caption and thumbnail options in the future.



“You can now also easily create Reels from your existing video posts and livestreams. On mobile, select from Your Content within the Reels composer and add finishing touches before posting to Facebook,” said Meta.



The company said it is also rolling out the Achievements hub in professional dashboard where “you can see all your achievements across education, stars, reels and progression in one place”.



There’s also a new achievement called Reels streaks earned by posting Reels on a weekly basis.



Creators can now see even more reels insights to better understand how their content is performing.



For this, Meta has added a content management tool to professional dashboard where you can see all your posts, reels and videos in one place.



“From there, you can easily view each individual post and take actions like hiding it from your profile and pages or moving it to the trash. You can also see content performance insights. Previously creators had to go through each post individually in their feed,” said Meta.



The company has also rolled out a number of new Reels metrics professional dashboard, including Reels-specific Reach broken down by followers and non-followers, a distribution score that tells creators how their Reels did compared to other Reels.



“Finally, we’re launching search and shortcuts in the Creator Support Hub on mobile within professional dashboard,” said Meta.

—IANS