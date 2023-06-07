Meta And Ministry Of Women And Child Development Launch The Amrit Generation Campaign: Naye Bharat Ke Sapne

New Delhi (The Hawk): Meta and Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), today launched the Amrit Generation campaign, an initiative to empower and engage the youth of India by encouraging them to express their aspirations and dreams for the future.

The Amrit Generation campaign invites young people from across the country to showcase their creativity and share their aspirations by creating Reels on Instagram and Facebook. Participants are encouraged to explore their ambitions and what they aspire to become when they grow up, fostering a sense of community and inspiring others in the process.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India added "Our youth are the architects of tomorrow's India. The Amrit Generation campaign aims to engage, inspire, and nurture their aspirations, ensuring that they have the support and encouragement they need to realize their dreams. We are delighted to partner with Meta India for this meaningful initiative”.

Natasha Jog, Head of Policy Programs and Government Outreach- Meta India, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We're committed to help young people express themselves on Facebook and Instagram, and in that pursuit, we're glad to embark on another initiative in partnership with the MWCD. Through the initiative, we hope to capture the imagination of young people who're able to visually capture their vision of India in a reel, and in the process, groom young upcoming leaders from our country."

"The Amrit Generation campaign is an exceptional platform for young people to share their dreams and aspirations. At Meta India, we believe in empowering the next generation and fostering a sense of hope and ambition for the future. We're excited to collaborate with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to bring this vision to life."

To participate in the Amrit Generation campaign, the participants simply need to create a reel on Instagram or Facebook showcasing their aspirations using the hashtag (#) Amrit Generation. Further details, including eligibility criteria and submission guidelines, can be found on the Facebook GPA Page and social media handles of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

Fifty entries from the campaign will be selected and invited to New Delhi for a unique opportunity to interact with senior policymakers and industry leaders, providing valuable insights into their respective fields and offering guidance on how to achieve their dreams.

The selected young Indians will also get an opportunity to visit the Meta office in Gurugram and learn from industry leaders and creators on leveraging the potential of a creator economy.

About Meta:

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.