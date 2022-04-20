MeT Sounds Heavy Rain Alert In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The meteorological centre here has issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours.

The districts concerned have been asked to remain prepared to deal with any situation.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Kumaon region, over next 24 hours, the MeT department said.

It has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Garhwal region tomorrow.

C S Jeena, officer on special duty in State Emergency Operation Centre, has written to district magistrates to keep their disaster response mechanism fully ready to deal with any emergency in view of the alert.