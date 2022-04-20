Met Forecasts Heavy Rains In U'khand In Next 48 Hours

Dehradun: The Met department on Saturday forecast heavy rains in many parts of Uttarakhand in the next 48 hours to Monday morning.

While there was scanty rainfall in the hill state on Friday, the weatherman has predicted heavy rains in the next two days. Following this alert, the district administration has been asked to be vigilant and to ensure that people are relocated to safer places in areas adjacent to the rivers.

The annual pilgrimage of the Chaar Dhaam Yatra was disrupted at some places due to heavy rains and subsequent landslides. Traffic movement was hit at two places on the Badrinath route in the last 24 hours. More than five dozen link roads in the state continue to be cut off leaving the villagers stranded for ration and other supplies.

Heavy rains are expected in the next two days in Pithoragarh, Munsyari and Dharchula. Kali river is in spate and inching closer to the danger mark in Dharchula.

One person was killed and a woman seriously injured after being hit by lightning on Friday in Dehradun. The officials at district level have been alerted following the warning for heavy rains.