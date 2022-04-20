Met Department Predicts Entry Of Monsoons In Uttarakhand Around 21 June

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has said that the monsoons are expected to hit Uttarakhand around 21 June as it takes around 21 days for the monsoon to reach Uttarakhand after reaching Kerala. This year Kerala has received monsoon at the right time. If there is no problem then the monsoon will begin in Uttarakhand around 21 June this year. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility that there would be good monsoon in the Northern region. This year the rains have been forecast at 1191 mm. The Director of Uttarakhand Meteorological Department Vikram Singh has said that the monsoon would be good this time. In Uttarakhand the monsoons occur from 1 June to 28- 29 September.







