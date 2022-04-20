Mesmerize your sweetheart this Valentine's Day.

New Delhi: One of India�s most renowned beauty experts and cosmetologist, Bharti Taneja, shares tips to dress to kill whether you`re going to spend the day outside or you`re planning on dining by candlelight. We hope you garner some inspiration from these, to decide on the most romantic make up and hairstyle for this love-filled occasion. Mushy Day Look Remember that you have to look naturally radiant and healthy. At no point overdo your make up in the day. Just conceal the imperfections with a foundation that exactly matches your complexion. Use a tinted moisturizer that is absorbed well by the skin to give you an even base. Simply swipe coral , petal pink or buttercup colored eyeshadows , defined with a contrasting colored liner, flushed cheeks and high-gloss lips supplemented with soft and romantic curls will look perfect. You could also try a fish plait tied together with sweet red ribbons or heart-shaped clips and rubber bands. Experiment with nail extensions and nail art like hearts, heartbeat or even your partner�s name on it. A Fairy-Tale Dinner Look You have to look enchanting and glamorous so try smoky eyes with lots of kohl, mascara, thick liner and strong, filled-in brows. Set off the heavy eyes with neutral lips in bronze , bubblegum or peaches. Make sure your face is a matter showing off the dewy skin with the help of a highlighter. and a bronzer. A sophisticated up do or even light, soft romantic curls on well blow-dried hair will finish off the look perfectly. A sleek pony tail can very classy if gelled with wet look gel. For your nails pick on a white base with red graffiti- mix of hearts, lip kisses and mwah written over it! Choose a young, vibrant, feminine and sexy look to shine amongst the crowd while partying with your loved one. Attain a doe-eyed look by using two eye shadows, not contrasting but of the same family. Apply the lighter shade on top of the eyelid and deep set the eyes with the darker colour. Define your eyes properly with a thin liner in the front and thicker in the end. Glitter on the eyes and bright lips along with funky nail art like your partner�s photo or studding it with swaroski could do the trick. But to complete this look comes the ultimate idea of highlighting your hair in red and blonde. A flicked out blow-dry or out curls would look lovely especially with red streaks.