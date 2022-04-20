Mesmerising Ram Temple To Be Ready Soon: Nritya Gopal Das

Ayodhya: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that now a mesmerising temple will be built at the birthplace of Shri Ram with the help of millions of 'bhakts'. He termed the temple construction as the construction of India.

He said that all people are dedicated to build the Ram temple. The temple will be built soon and the wishes of all the devotees will be fulfilled. "Hindus want to see the construction of a mesmerising Ram temple," he said.

The Mahant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have formally started the construction of the temple and now this will be ready soon. This is the wish of all the Ram bhakts. IANS