Meryl Streep's 'Suffragette' trailer released

Los Angeles: Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter and Carey Mulligan fight for their rights in a new trailer for the period drama "Suffragette". The newest movie from "Brick Lane" director Sarah Gavron tells the true story of the British suffrage movement from the turn of the 20th century, reported Deadline. Gavron teamed on "Suffragette" with her "Brick Lane" screenwriter Abi Morgan, who also wrote "The Iron Lady" and "Shame". The ensemble drama also features Ben Whishaw, Brendan Gleeson and Romola Garai. Three-time Academy Award winner Streep portrays the suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, a key figure in helping women gain the vote in the UK. "Suffragette" will open this year's BFI London Film Festival, with a cinema release to follow on October 23 in the US and October 30 in the UK. PTI