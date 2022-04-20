Merle Haggard refutes Bob Dylan's claims made during MusiCares speech

Washington: Merle Haggard issued a statement recently that refuted Bob Dylan's claim charge made during his MusiCares Person of the Year acceptance speech that he wasn't a fan of his. The 77-year old country legend wrote on his Facebook page that he has admired Dylan's songs since 1964, Fox News reported. Dylan took aim at two country stars, Haggard andTom T. Hall . He also took shots at songwriters Leiber and Stoller, Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun and a relatively unheard of British soul singer. ANI