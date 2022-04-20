Merkel calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine development

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for global cooperation in developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

"This epidemic is a pandemic and a worldwide spreading disease that we cannot fight nationally but only together," said Merkel in her weekly podcast speech on Saturday, referring to the video conference of G20 members in late March when the group decided to fight the pandemic together.

Merkel''s remarks came two days before the donor conference for coronavirus vaccine initiated by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, reports Xinhua news agency.

Germany was invited to the event as a co-host.

"Everyone can get the virus, and that''s why we have the task of acting together worldwide. It is not just an opportunity for joint action, but I would say it is a must," said Merkel, adding that it should make sure that vaccine benefits everyone.

"Germany will also make a significant financial contribution. I would like not to announce that today, but I can say that we will then also be very active in observing further development," added Merkel.

The German Chancellor said the country wanted to work closely with the WHO, which has a key role in this issue.

Merkel also stressed that with only joint efforts and international multilateral actions can countries overcome the pandemic.

Germany currently has 164,967 coronavirus cases, with 6,812 deaths.

--IANS