Merkel backs WHO, seeks more international cooperation

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for more global cooperation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and voiced support for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Merkel told a video conference of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) that the crisis can only be tackled with a strong and coordinated international response, according to a statement by the German Federal Government, Xinhua reported.

The German chancellor on Thursday expressed her full support for the WHO, as well as numerous other partners, said the statement.

Merkel also welcomed the initiative of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to host a virtual donor conference on COVID-19 in early May.

As to the pandemic situation in Africa, the chancellor emphasized global responsibility and the need for rapid support.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, on the same day, said that the WHO remains "the backbone of international pandemic control."

"Right now it makes no sense to question WHO, its functionality or its importance... To weaken it would be nothing more than throwing the pilot out of the plane while a flight is in progress, and we don''t consider that to be responsible," said Maas.

--IANS