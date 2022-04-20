Mercury To Transit The Sun On 9 May, 2016

By R C Kapoor, The Hawk Transits of planets across the disk of the Sun are among the most uncommon and fascinating phenomena in the Solar System. As seen from the Earth, transits of only Mercury and Venus are possible. The phenomenon, though akin to a solar eclipse, is termed a transit. Come 9 May, 2016 and the planet Mercury will be seen to move across the disc of the Sun. The last time the planet transited the Sun was on 8 November, 2006, preceded by the transit on 7 May 2003. The latter event was visible from India, lasting 5h17m. On an average, there are 13 transits of the planet Mercury in a century. This year's transit of Mercury will be witnessed from most of Asia, Africa and Europe, northern tip of Antarctica, the Indian Ocean and the South-Atlantic Ocean where the transit will be in progress at sunset and north-east tip of Asia, western North America and southern part of South America and a large area of the Pacific Ocean where the transit will be in progress at sunrise. This is the 37th transit ever since the astronomers came to know of the possibility of transits by planets beginning with Mercury's on 7 November, 1631, just as predicted by Johannes Kepler (1571-1630) and observed by the French astronomer Pierre Gassendi (1592-1655). On 9 May, the planet Mercury shall enter the disc of the Sun (the ingress) from the east a little above the solar equator and exit (the egress) S-W of the disc just when the date changes. The duration of this year's transit is 7.5 hours. However, from India the transit will be visible for only a short duration, in the first half of the event until the sunset time. The net duration depends on the observer's location. As we proceed westwards the Sun sets later in time so that the western- and the northern-most locations in India are to see the transit for longer duration, according as in the following:

The next transits of Mercury will be respectively on 11 November 2019 and on 13 November 2032, etc. The former begins just after the sunset in most of India except for Lakshadweep where it is visible for a few minutes before the sunset. The transit of 2032 will be visible from India full through. A transit is difficult to notice since the planets are much smaller than the Sun in angular dimensions. On 09.05.2016, Mercury in transit would be 1/158 times smaller than the Sun. A telescope, duly secured with filters and magnification 50x or more, is needed for a comfortable view of the event. Any celestial event has a great educational value attached to it. Educational institutions and individual groups can use the occasion for spreading awareness, taking down the contact timings including the ambient conditions and the observer's location with the GPS, photography with +5 ND filters or use pin-hole cameras.The planetary transits have held great importance in early telescopic astronomy. The early transits of Venus enabled astronomers to determine, using triangulation, the solar parallax with an unprecedented accuracy and size up the Solar System. The transits of Mercury have recently been used to accurately determine size of the Sun. By timing the transits of 2003 and 2006 with the Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) aboard the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), the scientists arrived at the figure 6,96,342 km for the radius with an uncertainty of only 65 km. On June 2014, a planetary transit was seen for the first time from another planet. The MAST camera on NASA's Curiosity shot Mercury transit the Sun from Mars. From Mars, one can see even the Earth transit the Sun. The phenomenon of transit has been fruitfully used by the space telescope Kepler since 2009 for detecting exoplanets orbiting distant stars, now numbering close to a thousand.