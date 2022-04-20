Mercury dips in several places across UP

Lucknow: Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh which also witnessed dense fog in many areas, the MET office said on Thursday.

Day temperatures dipped in Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Agra divisions.

Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions also saw the mercury settling below normal.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Churk at 2.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature at 24.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi.

The weather office forecast severe cold conditions at isolated places in the state on Friday.

—IANS