Mercury again dips below freezing point in Srinagar

Srinagar: Three days after hovering over the freezing point, the minimum temperature in Srinagar city again dropped below the freezing point on Sunday.

However, on Saturday, the maximum temperature rose to 10 degrees Celsius after 40 days here.

"Maximum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius yesterday in Srinagar after 40 days. On December 28, maximum temperature was 10.5 after which it did not rise for 40 days" said the MeT department.

Minimum temperature again fell to minus 3.6 in Srinagar while it was minus 7.5 in Pahalgam and minus 6.5 in Gulmarg.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 11.8, Kargil minus 15.1 and Drass minus 22.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 6.8, Katra 7.4, Batote 5.0, Bannihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 as the minimum temperature.

—IANS