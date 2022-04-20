Men Involved In UP Jailer's Murder Killed

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has shot dead in an encounter in Prayagraj district two criminals allegedly involved in the 2013 murder of a then deputy jailer.

Both were members of the Munna Bajrangi gang and notorious sharpshooter Dilip Mishra gang. They killed in the encounter on Wednesday night in Arail locality of Naini neighbourhood.

A 30mm and a 9mm pistol, live cartridge and a motorcycle have been recovered from the spot where the encounter took place.

Deputy Jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi was killed in 2013 allegedly at the behest of gangsters Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

The two criminals have been identified as Vakeel Pandey a.k.a Rajeev Pandey and H.S. Amjad a.k.a Pintu. Navendu Singh, Circle Officer, STF, said, "Two criminals died in an encounter at Arail in Prayagraj. Both the criminals hailed from the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. --IANS