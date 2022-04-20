Men held for sharing obscene videos with girls

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the cybercrime branch of the Pilibhit police for sharing 'obscene videos and pictures messages' with girls on their mobile phones.

The police arrested Mohammad Taslim of Basher Khan locality, following a complaint by one of the victims.

According to police, Taslim, who is a TV mechanic, used to collect mobile numbers of girls from Facebook and WhatsApp groups. He had also obtained the SIM card on a fake ID.

SHO of Pilibhit Kotwali police station Shrikant Dwivedi said the accused has been booked under section 294 (doing obscene act publicly) of the IPC and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

"He has been sent to jail," the SHO added.

--IANS