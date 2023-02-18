Men found charred: 1 arrested, Haryana to cancel Monu Manesar's guns licence

Jaipur/Gurugram: In response to the alleged kidnapping and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, a court in Rajasthan placed one suspect in police remand for five days on Saturday, and authorities in Haryana have taken steps to revoke the weapons permit of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is one of four suspects still at large.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with the families of Nasir (25), a resident of Ghatmeeka village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and Junaid alias Juna (35), whose burned bodies were recovered inside a torched automobile in Loharu, Bhiwani, Haryana, on Thursday morning.

Police in Rajasthan had already detained Rinku Saini, one of five Bajrang Dal members they had booked in connection with the crime.—Inputs from Agencies