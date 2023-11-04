Men's ODI World Cup: Fakhar Zaman slams fastest ODI World Cup century for Pakistan

Bengaluru: Fakhar Zaman on Saturday slammed the fastest ODI World Cup Century for Pakistan chasing 402 runs against New Zealand in the 35th match of ICC World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy stadium.



The left-hander reached his hundred off 63 balls in the 20th over of Pakistan’s chase against the Kiwis.



Fakhar Zaman surpassed the previous record held by Imran Nazir, who had achieved a century in 95 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2007 Kingston World Cup, marking it as the fastest by a Pakistani batter in World Cup history.



Additionally, Fakhar surpassed Nazir's record for the most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistani player, as Nazir had hit eight sixes during his 160-run innings off 121 balls against Zimbabwe.



Fakhar Zaman's 63-ball century ranks joint-ninth on the list of fastest World Cup centuries, with India's skipper Rohit Sharma also having scored a century in 63 balls against Afghanistan during this edition of the World Cup.



The fastest century in World Cup history belongs to Glenn Maxwell, who scored a century in just 40 balls against the Netherlands.

