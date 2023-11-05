Men’s ODI WC: Rohit equals AB de Villiers record of most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Kolkata: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday equalled South Africa’s AB de Villiers record for hitting the most ODI sixes in a calendar year during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.



Rohit went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who now sits second on the list with 56 sixes in 2019.



The 36-year-old took 23 innings to reach the milestone, taking five more than de Villiers.



Rohit hit Lungi Ngidi for two sixes during his 40-run innings to reach the 58 sixes mark before holing out to Temba Bavuma off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over.



Electing to bat first, India started very well as Rohit charged on the South African pacer, hitting them all around the ground as India scored fifty in 4.3 overs.



India finished the powerplay on 91 for 1. This is the second-most runs South Africa have conceded in the first 10 overs in the tournament. Against Sri Lanka, they had given away 94 for 2.



At the time of writing this report, India were 223/3 in 36 overs.

—IANS