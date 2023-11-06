Men’s ODI WC: 'Credit to Virat and middle order batsmen who handled SA's spinners', says Jadeja

Kolkata: India’s left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja credited talismanic batter Virat Kohli and the middle-order batters for handling South Africa’s spinners well in their 243-run thrashing of the visitors’ to get their eighth straight win in the league stage of 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.



Propelled by birthday boy Kohli’s 49th ODI century, putting him equal with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, along with a fine 77 from Shreyas Iyer, India posted 326/5 after electing to bat first. In reply, Ravindra Jadeja took 5-33 as South Africa were bowled out for 83 in 27.1 overs, maintaining their clean slate in the competition.



“I think the turn was more and the bounce of the wicket was less when they were bowling. But now, if you ask me personally, the wicket in the afternoon and now - now it was a little easier.”



“I won't say easy, but it was fine. But in the afternoon, there was turn and it was slow, so batsmen can't hit. But credit to Virat and the middle order batsmen who handled their spinners, it was very good.”



“We had an idea that whenever we come to Kolkata, the bounce is less and the spin is also there. So maybe that was an advantage that we knew that there will be spin and the wicket will play slowly. Mentally we were prepared for this,” said Jadeja in the post-match press conference.



He also felt that Kohli’s hundred at the Eden Gardens was a very big effort from him in contributing to India’s win. “I would say this is special for him as well as tough because the way the wicket was in the afternoon, at one time it felt like 260-270 is also fine and at that time, rotating the strike and taking boundaries must have been very challenging.”



“So, specially I would say that when the team was not getting a run, both their spinners were bowling well, and at such a time to rotate the strike, to take boundaries, and to get a score of above 300 and be not out - that is a very big achievement and effort from him.”



Apart from taking 5-33, Jadeja also slammed a 15-ball 29, including a six and two fours off Marco Jansen in the last over. He also became the second Indian spinner after Yuvraj Singh to take a five-wicket-haul in the Men’s ODI World Cup and also the fifth bowler to take a five-fer in the ongoing tournament.



“As an all-rounder – it is our role that if in a tough situation, they have to make 30, 35, 40 runs, and when the partnership is in place, they can change the game by taking one or two wickets.”



“I always try to give an impactful performance in batting or bowling, when the team needs me, in any department. I never take fielding for granted. I also feel that I can miss a catch. So, I am always more prepared, that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field. So, I just keep trying. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. But I keep trying,” he concluded.

—IANS