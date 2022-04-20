Men's hockey analytical coach quits, SAI yet to accept resignation

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team analytical coach Chris Ciriello has resigned from his post, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) source said on Wednesday. SAI, with which the Australian has signed the contract, is yet to accept the resignation.

"Ciriello has sent in his resignation and it is under process for further course of action," the source confirmed to IANS.

The Australian has resigned due to health reasons, it is gathered. He has apparently been suffering from extreme skin cirrhosis -- a late stage of scarring (fibrosis) of the liver caused by many forms of liver diseases and conditions -- and is undergoing treatment. Also, the rising number of coronavirus cases in India is believed to have played a part in Ciriello's decision to quit.

In 2018, Ciriello had joined the men's hockey team for penalty corners, but later on became an important part of the coaching staff.

Last month, David John, who was the High Performance Director at Hockey India, had resigned from his post.

SAI, in a statement, had said John resigned on August 18 with immediate effect, through an email to SAI and Hockey India. He had resigned citing concern for his health in the current Covid-19 situation in India, and had expressed his desire to go back to Australia.

The men's and women's hockey teams are currently training at the national camp at the SAI Southern Centre near Bengaluru.

—IANS