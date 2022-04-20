Memphis Depay off the mark as Manchester United ease to tour win

Memphis Depay opened his goalscoring account for Manchester United here Tuesday as the Premier League giants eased to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Dutch international Depay, who completed a $38.9 million move to Old Trafford in June, scored United`s second of the night at the Avaya Stadium as Louis van Gaal`s side secured a second consecutive win on their US tour. Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira scored United`s other goals, with Fatai Alashe adding San Jose`s lone effort. With former United boss Alex Ferguson amongst an 18,000-capacity sell-out, United eased into their attacking stride quickly. They created a promising opening after only four minutes when Depay broke forward menacingly before whipping in a low shot which was parried clear by San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham. Four minutes later United threatened again when Luke Shaw powered down the left flank and crossed for Wayne Rooney who was just unable to make contact. United finally broke through on 32 minutes. Ashley Young fed Mata who cut into the penalty area and chipped across goal to beat Bingham off the far post. Five minutes later United were 2-0 up when Depay, by far the sharpest of United`s attackers on display, pounced on a poor back pass by Jean Baptist Pierazzi to coolly tuck away his finish beneath the advancing Bingham. But a largely trouble-free opening 45 minutes was blotted shortly before half-time as San Jose pulled a goal back through Alashe. Shea Salinas embarrassed Morgan Schneiderlin down the right flank, feinting past the midfielder far too easily before picking out Alashe with a low cross to finish past United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. As he had done against Club America in Seattle on Friday, van Gaal rang the changes at half-time with all 10 outfield players being replaced, giving Bastian Schweinsteiger his second run out since signing from Bayern Munich. The mass of substitutions disrupted United`s rhythm but they were soon back in the goalscoring groove with Pereira making at 3-1 on 61 minutes. England Under-21 international Jesse Lingard chipped in a pinpoint cross from the right flank and Brazilian youngster Pereira lost his marker to steer home past Bingham. United will play European champions Barcelona in their match of the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament on Saturday at Levi`s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers. AFP