Member of banned B'deshi militant outfit arrested

Dhaka: The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) has arrested a member of the banned Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militant outfit in Gazipur district.

The 25-year-old Abdullah Al Noman Khan "was arrested on Sunday at around 4.35 a.m. in a raid at the greatwall Bazar Bridge area under Gazipur police station", Aslam Khan, Police Super of Media and Awareness of the ATU, told IANS.

According to Aslam Khan, Noman was an accomplice and planner in the bomb attack on a traffic police box in Chittagong on February 26.

During the raid, manuals on making explosives, extremist literature, two mobile phones and a training manual were also recovered.

"Noman communicated via social media and other online networking apps. He planned to recruit members and carry out killings and other subversive activities to strengthen the militant organisation," Aslam Khan told IANS.

Prior to his arrest, Noman was scheduled to meet his accomplice Morshedul Alam and seven or eight other unidentified persons in Gazipur.

All the participants were newly-recruited members of Neo-JMB.

