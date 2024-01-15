Melodic Ode to Devotion: Shabbir Ahmed Unveils Two Bhajans in Anticipation of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Renowned Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, celebrated for his contributions to blockbuster films, is set to captivate hearts with two soul-stirring bhajans ahead of the highly-anticipated Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Ahmed, a self-proclaimed 'Ram bhakt,' expresses his joy and reverence through these devotional compositions, aiming to pay his respects to Lord Ram and contribute to the celebratory spirit surrounding the momentous event.

Lucknow: Renowned lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, known for his contributions to hit films like 'Bodyguard' and 'K.G.F: Chapter 2,' is gearing up to unveil two devotional songs ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. Scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the event will witness the presence of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Ahmed will debut the 'bhajans' titled "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" and "Ghar Mere Aaya Hai Ram Ramaiya" on YouTube this week. Having already released "Mere Ghar Ka Kona" and "Ram Naam Se Jagmag Hai," Ahmed expressed his joy and respect for the construction of the long-awaited Ram temple through these devotional songs.



In an interview with PTI, Ahmed shared his satisfaction that a temple is finally being built in Ayodhya, near his hometown Jaunpur. Reflecting on his prolific career, he highlighted his commitment to composing devotional songs, citing Lord Ram as a significant source of inspiration.



The Mumbai-based lyricist disclosed the success of his recent bhajan, a collaboration with Hemant Tiwari, garnering 3.5 million views in just five days on YouTube. He also mentioned another melodious bhajan, 'Ram Siya Ram,' which achieved a record-breaking 169 million views.



Expressing his happiness over the temple's construction, Ahmed, a self-proclaimed 'Ram bhakt,' reminisced about his childhood, where he used to perform at Ramlila programs in Jaunpur. Despite being a Muslim, he considers Lord Ram as 'Imam-e-Hind,' emphasizing his reverence for the deity.



Ahmed, who has penned songs for numerous Salman Khan films, including 'Teri Meri' from 'Bodyguard' and 'Aaj Ke Party' from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' expressed his gratitude to Lord Ram for being the inspiration behind his successful career. He expressed his desire to visit Ayodhya and present his bhajans there as a gesture of gratitude and devotion.

—Input from Agencies