Melbourne Renegades sign Rilee Rossouw for BBL 10

Melbourne: Melbourne Renegades have completed their Big Bash League (BBL) 10 roster with the signing of South African batsman Rilee Rossouw. Rossouw will be available for the full BBL season and joins fellow overseas signings Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Imran Tahir on the Renegades roster. "The Big Bash has been a high-quality competition for a long time now, so I'm very excited to get the opportunity to play in such a competitive league," Rossouw said. "I've enjoyed playing in Australian conditions before so I'm looking forward to heading over there and helping the Renegades have a successful season. Hopefully towards the back end of the tournament we can play in front of a home crowd in Melbourne because I've heard the Renegades have a very passionate supporter base and I'd love to experience that," he added. Noor Ahmad will play the opening matches of the BBL before Tahir arrives after Christmas. "Rilee has been one of the most dominant batsmen in the world in the T20 game in recent seasons," Renegades coach Michael Klinger said "He can bat in the top order but he can also bat in the middle and that's probably where we'll look to use him initially, where he'll give us another left hander, plays the pace bowlers well and he's a fantastic player of spin," he added. Renegades begin their BBL campaign against Perth Scorchers on December 12 in Hobart. Renegades squad: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Rilee Rossouw (RSA), Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (RSA), Beau Webster.

— IANS