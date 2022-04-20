Meja Thermal Power Unit Facing Teething Trouble

Lucknow: The Meja thermal power project, a joint venture of NTPC and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUN) commissioned its first unit of 660 MW five year behind schedule, is still facing teething problems due to the delay in completion of the railway line for ferrying coal from Naini to the plant site at Meja in Allahabad district.

The thermal plant of 1,330 MW commissioned its first unit of 660 MW on April 3. The joint venture was incorporated in February 2008 and both the units of the 1,320 MW plant were expected to commence generation in next five years.

The coal-based thermal power plant is owned by the Meja Urja Nigam private Limited (MUNPL), the joint venture company. The commercial operation of first 660 MW unit is likely to commence commercial generation within the next 90 days. ''NTPC gets coal from the South eastern coal fields, a subsidiary of the coal India Limited, at Bilaspur Madhya Pradesh. The coal is offloaded at Naini and from there up to Uchdeeh, the coal has to be transported by trucks as the rail line is under construction,'' said a MUNPL official.

He added, ''we get three rakes and each rake comprises of 54 wagons. Transporting the huge quantity of coal by truck to the plant site is costing huge additional cost''. The official claimed that the rail line is expected to be completed by the end of May next.

Former minister and Samajwadi Party MLA from Karchana in Allahabad Ujjawal Raman Singh however said, ''it will take at least six months time for completion of the rail line from Naini to Meja plant site as the state government's indifferent attitude is delaying the project and the district administration of Allahabad is not cooperating with the plant authorities to complete the remaining work''.

The plant features two coal-fired units, each of 660MW capacity. The commissioned 660 MW Unit 1, which was synchronised with the main grid in August 2017 for testing purpose, will be capable of generating 15.84 million units per day. While 75 per cent of the electricity produced from the commissioned unit 1 of the Meja power project will be supplied to its host state Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 25 per cent output will be distributed to other northern Indian states.

The joint venture agreement between the UP State thermal power generation corporation and the NTPC was signed on February 28 in 2008 during the BSP regime headed by Mayawati. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,200 crore. Based on super-critical technique, these units would consume less coal than those consumed by units based on traditional technology. Moreover, the efficiency of these units would be higher than the traditional ones.

In September last year the NTPC had proposed to the UP government to take over its 50 percent stakes in the joint venture company. The NTPC had argued that with this arrangements the cost of the project and the [power generated would come down. The state government had directed the energy department to examine the proposal. The government rejected the proposal saying ''the management of the Meja joint venture company is already in the hands of the NTPC , thereby its argument the UP government giving up its share of equity will help bring down the cost of the project and thus have a bearing on the lowering the power tariff does not seem logical.'' UNI