    Menu
    States & UTs

    Meitei diaspora writes open letter to PM Modi, urges him to restore peace in Manipur

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Since May, ethnic violence has plagued the northeastern state of Manipur, prompting hundreds of Meiteis from around the world to compose an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading for his help in bringing peace back to the region.

    Meitei non-resident Indians and Indian-origin Meiteis wrote to Modi to request that he visit Manipur and speak with the people who have been affected by the "senseless violence and ongoing turmoil" there. The letter was headlined "Urgent Plea for Immediate Intervention to Restore Normalcy and Harmony in Manipur."

    As India prepares to host the G20 summit, the "persistence of violence" in Manipur threatens to undermine these achievements, they said.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Manipur Meitei diaspora open letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in