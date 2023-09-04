Meitei diaspora writes open letter to PM Modi, urges him to restore peace in Manipur

New Delhi: Since May, ethnic violence has plagued the northeastern state of Manipur, prompting hundreds of Meiteis from around the world to compose an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading for his help in bringing peace back to the region.

Meitei non-resident Indians and Indian-origin Meiteis wrote to Modi to request that he visit Manipur and speak with the people who have been affected by the "senseless violence and ongoing turmoil" there. The letter was headlined "Urgent Plea for Immediate Intervention to Restore Normalcy and Harmony in Manipur."

As India prepares to host the G20 summit, the "persistence of violence" in Manipur threatens to undermine these achievements, they said.—Inputs from Agencies