Mehbooba Mufti re-elected as PDP chief

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been unanimously re-elected as the president of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for a three-year term.

Mehbooba Mufti's name was proposed by senior vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri and seconded by general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura.

Mehbooba has been the PDP president since 2016. She succeeded her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016. She was re-elected in 2021.

—ANI