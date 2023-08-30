    Menu
    Mehbooba's daughter Ilitija appointed as her media advisor

    Nidhi Khurana
    August30/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: A top party leader said on Wednesday that Iltija Mufti has been named media advisor to People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti.

    The leader revealed that the party's top command had decided to designate Iltija Mufti, 35, as the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's media advisor.

    Since 2019, when the mainstream politicians of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested, Mehbooba Mufti's social media accounts have been managed by her sister, Iltija Mufti.—Inputs from Agencies

