Meghna Gulzar begins filming for ‘Sam Bahadur’

Mumbai: Meghna Gulzar has started shooting for her much-anticipated film “Sam Bahadur”, the filmmaker announced on Monday.

The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. He was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

The biographical drama features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meghna took to Instagram to share with her followers as she started filming on “Sam Bahadur” and thanked the Indian army for their unending support.

“Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey…#SamBahadur now filming. We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family @vickykaushal09 @fatimasanashaikh @sanyamalhotra_,” she wrote, alongside a short behind-the-scene video.

Gulzar’s post was also shared by Kaushal, Malhotra and Shaikh on their Instagram account.

Noted writer Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of “Sam Bahadur” along with Meghna’s father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava of “Badhaai Ho!” fame.

Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

“Sam Bahadur” is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. PTI KKP RB RB

