    Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark

    Pankaj Sharma
    December18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Vicky Kaushal's stellar portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw propels 'Sam Bahadur' to a global box office triumph, crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone, while audiences applaud the powerful narrative directed by Meghna Gulzar.

    Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide, the makers on Monday said.

    The biographical drama film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, received mixed reviews upon its release on December 1.

    In a post on X, production house RSVP shared the update about the movie's box office collection.

    "Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful!" the banner said, adding that the film is a glorious hit with 'Rs 100+ crore worldwide'.

    Sam Bahadur featured Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

    Meghna directed the film from a script she penned along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava.

    Sam Bahadur released the same day as the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which has grossed Rs 835 crore globally at the box office.

    —PTI

