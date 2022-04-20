Megha Ray's character to get makeover in 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'

Mumbai: Actress Megha Ray, who plays the role of Rani in the show "Apna Time Bhi Aayega", is elated that her character has a new look.

In the upcoming episodes a new dramatic twist is set to happen, where Rani, who was earlier tackling personal issues in Baliya, Uttar Pradesh, will return to the Rajawat house, flaunting a new look.

Stepping away from her regular and dull lehengas, Rani will now be seen carrying elegant and bright sarees with matching ethnic jewellery. She will also have short hairdo.

"I am super excited about this new look because it is nothing like what I have had before, especially for this show and Rani's character. Rani as we all know hails from a small town and throughout her journey in this show, she has always dressed up in either a kurta-pajama or in a lehenga. For the first time, she will be seen bringing the Jaipuri elegance to her style by wearing sarees and matching jewellery alongside it. Honestly as thrilled as I was to take up this new look, it was quite a challenging experience because I am not used to wearing sarees and heavy jewellery," Megha said.

The actress says even in her personal space, she never carried sarees or short hair -- something that she will be seen doing in the show.

"I have avoided wearing a saree most of my life as I find it slightly tedious to carry it. Even the short hair with this look feels slightly unfamiliar since I have mostly worn my hair long, but now that my character demands it, I am trying to get used to the experience. All I hope is that our viewers continue to support us with all the love and blessings that they have been showering upon us," says Megha, whose show airs on Zee TV.

--IANS