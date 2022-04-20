Megastar Amitabh Bachchan extends 'Hindi Diwas' greetings to countrymen

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday extended 'Hindi Diwas' greetings to fans and countrymen.

The 'Sholay' actor took to Twitter to hail the nation and the many languages that it has.

"Aaj 'Hindi Diwas' pe anek anek shubhkamnayein! Bharat ke kone kone mei vibhinn bhashayein hain aur sab ki sab prabal hain aur sabka apna apna prabal sthaan hai! saare jahaan se achha Hindustan humara," he tweeted.

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world.

—ANI