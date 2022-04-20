Mega Food-Processing Unit In Etawah On The Cards

Etawah: The initiatives of Uttar Pradesh government to establish a mega food processing plant in Etawah, largest producer of potato in state, has raised hope among distressed farmers in surrounding areas that they would get good price for their produce.

Chief Development Officer PK Srivastava here on Sunday said that the government was making efforts to reduce crop wastage and increase ryots' income.

Initial talks with owners of cold storage units in area were affirmative and will pave way for establishment of mega food processing unit soon, he added.

Mr Srivastava said that due to less consumption of potatoes than its production, large amount of crops was wasted. Farmers were throwing their crops on streets as they were not getting even investment cost of farming. After establishment of food processing unit at district headquarters, not only wastage of crops will be prevented but it will generate new job opportunities also, he said.

In a workshop about farming in recent days, UP Minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh had announced that government will provide every possible assistance for the establishment of the food processing unit in the area. After his assurance, owners of cold storage units and some industrialists have decided to establish a food processing unit in area.

Farmers and traders associated with potato business were facing huge loss from past several years due to less consumption and high production of potato crops. After growth of potato farming in north-eastern states and reducing demand of potatoes in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and some other states, potato farmers of the region were unable to get even their investment cost.

Initiatives to export the potatoes were also being taken by the authorities. A workshop in same reference was held in January first week which was addressed by officials of Export Promotion Bureau. Workshop facilitated direct communication between potato farmers and exporters. UNI