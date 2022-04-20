Mega filmi 'Family' tracks Big B's shades in new COVID-19 awareness movie

Mumbai: Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan has come together with several cine idols from all over India as well as new-age Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, to feature in a quirky, all-new video that campaigns in favour of staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Superstars from across India seen in the four-minute, 39-second video are Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Diljit Dosanjh.

Titled "Family", the short film is conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Big B. It talks about how staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive. At the end of the video, Big B also appeals in favour of the film industry's daily wage worker who are currently left with no income owing to complete halt in filming activity due to the lockdown.

As Big B points out, the entire video was shot individually by each actor from home, and then put together in the form of a complete film. The made-at-home short film revolves around Big B's misplaced pair of sunglasses, which sets off an elaborate hunt involving the others who feature in the film.

The black-and-white video opens with Big B sitting on a couch, lamenting about his missing sunglasses. Diljit comes to help him, and gets on the hunt to look for the glasses. He wakes up Ranbir, who then springs out of bed to ask Mammootty whether he has seen Big B's glasses.

The Malayalam superstar then starts talking in Malayalam, and suggests Amitabh to upgrade his style quotient when it comes to sunglasses. The next shot shows Rajinikanth doing the trademark sunglass flip.

In the end, it turn out Alia Bhatt has something to do with the missing shades, and then Priyanka hands over the glasses to its owner. She asks Big B why he needs the pair now, to which he reveals he wants to keep them away safely, now that he is not venturing out of home.

Sharing that the entire film was shot by the cast without stepping out Big B underlines the moral of the story: stay home, stay safe.

