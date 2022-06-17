Mega Buyer-Seller Meet In Guwahati In Collaboration With Ministry Of Development Of NE Region

New Delhi (The Hawk): A vision to promote sustainable trade and create market linkages, a mega buyer-seller meet was organized at Guwahati under One District One Product initiative of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the support of Ministry of Development of North East Region (MDoNER) and its PSUs, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and North East Regional Agriculture Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC). The meet focussed on agricultural products from the eight states of the North Eastern Region and witnessed the presence of multiple national and International Brands.

Over 70 sellers, traders, farmers, aggregators from various districts of each of the NE States - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim - showcased their products to the buyers at the meet in Guwahati. Products included Meghalaya's world-famous Lakadong Turmeric with more than 7% curcumin content, the GI Tagged Large Cardamom from Sikkim and Queen Pineapple from Tripura, Orthodox Assam Tea, Manipur's Black Chakhao Rice and more. These products have been showcased to over 30 large buyers representing big brands such as Reliance and ITC, as well as upcoming start-ups in India. The keynote address for the event was made by Shri Lok Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in the presence of officials and subject matter experts from the Agricultural and Horticultural Departments of the various state governments. Shri. B. Ramanjaneyulu, Director DPIIT, Shri. Manoj Kumar Das, Managing Director, NERAMAC, and Brig R K Singh, Managing Director, NEHHDC were also present.

NERAMAC which has been set up to support farmers/ producers from the North Eastern Region has been working to bridge the gap between farmers and the larger market. Thus, its role in the current Buyer-Seller Meet in collaboration with the ODOP Initiative has been critical. Through the joint efforts, the best-in-class products from the region are being matched with big brands to improve the earning potential of farmers. Focused trade discussions were also facilitated between the buyers, sellers and the State Government representatives from all the 8 NER states. Additionally, Letters of Intent (LOI) worth Rs. 6 crores were signed during the event.

The above is a direct outcome of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India). DPIIT, under its initiative of One District One Product, which is working to ensure creation and sustenance of such linkages with a strong focus on increasing farmers income. With over 700 products cutting across sectors like agriculture, textiles, handicrafts, and manufacturing, the ODOP Initiative seeks to select, brand, and promote one product from every district of the country. This is marked by a key role to coordinate, create collaborative networks, and enable handholding of buyers and sellers for the larger aim of trade promotion and facilitation.