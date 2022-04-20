Meetings with Nepal PM restricted after aides contract Covid-19

Kathmandu: Nepal government authorities have restricted people from meeting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after five aides and 70 security personnel deployed at his official residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, Oli's Chief Adviser Bishnu Rimal, Foreign Affairs Adviser Rajan Bhattarai, Press Adviser Surya Thapa, Chief Personal Secretary Indra Bhandari and photographer at the prime minister's private secretariat Rajan Kafle tested positive for the virus, The Himalayan Times reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the premier's communication expert Ram Sharan Bajgai, said: "We have suggested that the prime minister refrain from meeting people in person, unless it is very urgent."

The country's main opposition Nepali Congress has also closed its central office for five days after some senior leaders of the party were infected.

On Sunday, NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that the office will remain closed until October 8.

The party's Central Working Committee meeting slated for Monday has been stalled until further notice as a result.

On Sunday, Nepal reported 2,253 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide tally to 86,823, reports The Himalayan Times citing official figures.

Seven new fatalities were also reported, which increased the death toll to 535.

