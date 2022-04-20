Meeting Of The Expert Committee Constituted By NDMA Held

Dehradun (The Hawk): Flash floods in the Himalayan region generally occur during the monsoon period, but the devastating flash flood of February 7, 2021 in the catchment of Dhauliganga river in Indian Himalaya occurred during the winter season when the discharge of the glacier fed rivers is minimal. 204 persons were killed in this incidence that caused massive loss of farm animals, agricultural land, property and infrastructure. With 06 bridges washed off, surface connectivity of 13 villages was disrupted, while two hydropower projects located in close proximity at Rishiganga (13.2 MW) and Tapoban (520 MW) were devastated by floodwaters. In addition to this a lake has come into existence in the course of Rishiganga valley that is attributed to the debris mobilized and brought down by Rauthi Gadhera.

With researchers not still unanimous over the cause of the incidence, NDMA has set up two high level expert committees with mandate of the first investigating upstream areas to establish the causes of the disaster and that of second studying the downstream areas being to assess the impact of flash waters and come up with a clear cut strategy to avert repetition of similar incidences.

Before proceeding for the fieldwork a meeting of the expert committee was organized at Bijapur Guest House in Dehradun on 24th March, 2021 under the Chairmanship of the Minister, Disaster Management Shri Dhan Singh Rawat. Also present in the meeting were Lt. Gen. Ata Hasnain, Member, NDMA and Shri Rajendra Singh Member, NDMA, Secretary, Disaster Management SA Murugesan and officers of NIH, GSI, NRSA, IIT-R, DRDO, WIHG, CWC, THDC, UCADA, NDMA, ITBP, SDRF, BRO, NIDM, IMD, NTPC and Kashmir University.

In the beginning Member NDMA briefed the persons present in the meeting on the objectives of the two expert committees. He particularly highlighted the fact that the state is recipient of high prestigious Subash Chandra Bose Rashtriya Apada Prabandhan Puruskar 2020 and appreciated the disaster management initiatives of the state under the leadership of the Hon'ble Minister. Thereafter the team leader of the first team made a presentation on the methodology to be adopted for establishing the causes of the disaster while team leader of the second team described the course of action to be adopted.

The Minister Shri Dhan Singh Rawat highlighted the disaster vulnerability of the Himalayan region and stressed the need of striking a balance between developmental initiatives, disaster safety and welfare of the masses. Reflecting upon his field experience he stressed upon the fact that the barrier formed in the Rishiganga river is wide enough and has a gentle slope. He however stressed upon the need of evaluating the threat posed by the same. The Minister informed the audience that the state is soon going to open a dedicated Disaster Management Research Institute and making innovative efforts for training and capacity building of the masses.

Meeting of the educational institutes

The state of Uttarakhand is vulnerable to a number of natural hazards and the state regularly faces wrath of disasters, particularly during the monsoon season. Realising the importance of voluntary action by the masses for reducing the vulnerability together with awareness and capacity building of the masses Minister, Disaster Management Shri Dhan Singh Rawat conceptualized the idea of starting dedicated disaster management courses in all the centres of higher education in the state. A meeting was accordingly organized at Bijapur Guest House in Dehradun on 24th March, 2021 under the Chairmanship of the Minister, Disaster Management Shri Dhan Singh Rawat. Also present in the meeting were Lt. Gen. Ata Hasnain, Member, NDMA and Shri Rajendra Singh Member, NDMA, Secretary, Disaster Management SA Murugesan and other officials of USDMA apart from Prof. Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof. OPS Negi, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Open University, Dr. Kumkum Rautela, Director, Higher Education and representatives of Kumaun University, Shridev Suman University.

The representatives of the universities briefed the minister on various courses being organized by their universities. It was told that UOU is running a PG

Diploma course in Disaster Management (DM) while Kumaun University is to start Diploma and Degree programs.

After detailed deliberations the Minister directed the officials to initiate action on (i) introducing disaster management as a compulsory subject at Under Graduate level for all students, (ii) start a short duration certificate course for working professionals and entrepreneurs, (iii) start a PG Diploma in Disaster Management by the universities and (iv) introduce Disaster Management as a subject at PG level.

It was decided that the Disaster Management Department would bear entire cost of the proposed short duration certificate course for working professionals and entrepreneurs and even explore possibilities of even providing honorarium to the participants. A committee comprising of the Vice Chancellors of different Universities as also Director, Higher Education to be coordinated by the Secretary, Disaster Management was constituted to finalise the course curriculum and other details of the proposed initiatives.